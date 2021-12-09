The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. 173,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,630,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $236.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

