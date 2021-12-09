The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

