The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.8% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.