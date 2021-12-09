The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a PE ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Pennant Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of The Pennant Group worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

