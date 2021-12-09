The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce sales of $973.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $988.00 million and the lowest is $954.60 million. Timken posted sales of $891.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

NYSE TKR traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 401,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Timken by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.