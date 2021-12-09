The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 171.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

