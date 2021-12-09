The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.58) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.37) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,098.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,921.29. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 918.50 ($12.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.58).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

