The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.26. 171,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,269,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

