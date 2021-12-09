The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,289,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

