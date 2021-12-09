Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.29. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $152.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.
THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
