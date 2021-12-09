Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.29. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

