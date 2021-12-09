Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

