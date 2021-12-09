TokenPocket (TPT) Market Cap Hits $90.64 Million

TokenPocket (CURRENCY:TPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. One TokenPocket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPocket has a market cap of $90.64 million and $908,200.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPocket has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08491870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.80 or 1.00050300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002773 BTC.

TokenPocket Profile

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official website is www.tokenpocket.pro . TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP

Buying and Selling TokenPocket

