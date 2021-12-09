Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $318,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.41 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

