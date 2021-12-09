Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,307.20 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 251.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,395.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,305.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

