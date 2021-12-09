TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce $2.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the lowest is $2.90. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $13.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TopBuild by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $278.55. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,052. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.28 and its 200-day moving average is $220.68. TopBuild has a one year low of $164.50 and a one year high of $284.01.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

