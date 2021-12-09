Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

CURV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

