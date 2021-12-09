Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,429.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,423.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

