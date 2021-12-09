TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.