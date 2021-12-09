Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Up 2%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF) was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 1,332,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,195,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80.

About Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

