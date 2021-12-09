Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,853 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $6,411,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock worth $2,167,547,589. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.48. 17,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.