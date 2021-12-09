Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after buying an additional 99,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.72. 15,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

