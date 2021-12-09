Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.78. 18,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

