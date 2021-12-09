Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.87. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

