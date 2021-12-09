Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,016 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amyris worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 137,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 28,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,035. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

