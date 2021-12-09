Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.53. 2,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,473. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

