TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.54. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

