Trevali Mining Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

TSE TV opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

