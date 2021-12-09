Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.52.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

