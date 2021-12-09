Triton International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 26,189 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 1,488 call options.

TRTN opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. Triton International has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,500. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Triton International by 23.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after acquiring an additional 376,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 77.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

