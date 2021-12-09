Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.00

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 1410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

