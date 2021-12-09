Truist Securiti Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OFC. Raymond James cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after buying an additional 500,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

