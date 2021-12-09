Truist Securiti Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $218.16 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $218.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.