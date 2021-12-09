Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 404,032 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,032 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 1.60% of Five Star Senior Living worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

FVE stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $225.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.