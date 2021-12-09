Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 760,317 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 292,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 236,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

WRB stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

