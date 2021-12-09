Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.