Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

