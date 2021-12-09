Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $5,996,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $242.93 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.42.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,611. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

