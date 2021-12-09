Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,867.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,711.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

