TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

