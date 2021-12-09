Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TRQ traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

