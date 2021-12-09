Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TWIN opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.68. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

