Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

