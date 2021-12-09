UBS Group Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.20 ($103.60).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.66 ($80.52) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €77.07 and a 200-day moving average of €83.60.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

