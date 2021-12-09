UBS Group Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Buy

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.94. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $70.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

