Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of UDMY stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 19,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,299. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

