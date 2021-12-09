Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Releases Earnings Results

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Udemy stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 696,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,872. Udemy has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

