UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) is Madrona Venture Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Madrona Venture Group LLC cut its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,673 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 260,431 shares during the quarter. UiPath comprises 4.3% of Madrona Venture Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Madrona Venture Group LLC owned about 0.12% of UiPath worth $32,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,517,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATH opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.