UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

UiPath stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 419,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. UiPath has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UiPath stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

