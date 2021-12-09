Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.700-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.42.

Shares of ULTA opened at $412.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.78 and its 200-day moving average is $365.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

