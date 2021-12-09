Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone Buys 6,000 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $138,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Unifi stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,666. The firm has a market cap of $430.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

